Matt Ebden Advances to US Open Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Matt Ebden has matched his career-best result in mixed doubles at the US Open, progressing to the quarterfinals alongside his Czech partner, Barbora Krejcikova. The duo delivered a strong performance, defeating American wildcards Kaylan Bigun and Iva Jovic in the second round of the tournament.

The fourth seeds showcased their skills, taking just 59 minutes to secure a 6-2, 6-3 victory at Flushing Meadows. This advancement marks the second time Ebden has reached the US Open mixed doubles quarterfinals, the first being in 2022 when he partnered with Sam Stosur.

Looking ahead, Ebden will face familiar competition as he prepares to meet his men’s doubles partner, Rohan Bopanna from India. Bopanna will be teaming up with Aldila Sutjiadi from Indonesia in this upcoming quarterfinal matchup.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi recently made headlines after staging an impressive comeback against John Peers and Katerina Siniakova in their second-round match, overcoming a challenging start to secure a thrilling victory.

In other tournament news, Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have successfully progressed to the third round of the women’s doubles competition. The fifth seeds achieved a convincing 6-2, 6-3 win against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Brit Tara Moore.

However, Rinky Hijikata’s journey in the men’s doubles came to a close in the second round. He and his British partner Lloyd Glasspool were unable to defeat the third-seeded duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a closely contested match.