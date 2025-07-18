Matt Fitzpatrick Leads First Round at Open Championship 2025

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland

The first round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush saw fierce competition amid challenging weather conditions on Thursday. A total of 156 players battled the elements, but only five managed to break away as co-leaders, each scoring 4-under-par.

Leading the pack were Matt Fitzpatrick, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li, and Jacob Skov Olesen, all who carded impressive rounds of 67. Fitzpatrick, who previously struggled at the Open, finally delivered a performance that met the high hopes set since his amateur days.

Fitzpatrick started strong with an eagle on his second hole but faced a setback with a bogey at No. 3. However, he recovered well, making a remarkable chip-in birdie on the 16th. “It feels great to start the tournament like this,” he said, reflecting on the pressure of past performances.

Chasing the leaders, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished the day at 3-under, while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both turned in rounds of 1-under. Scheffler navigated a shaky start, hitting only three fairways but finding his rhythm late in the round.

“When conditions are tough like this, you have to adapt,” said Scheffler about his performance. Meanwhile, McIlroy faced emotional challenges playing in front of his home crowd but was pleased with his 70, stating, “It was a solid start given the nerves and conditions.”

Despite only hitting two fairways, McIlroy was able to scramble for birdies and put himself in a competitive position. Jon Rahm, having consistent performances in the past at The Open, also managed to stay in the hunt.

Weather conditions fluctuated throughout the day, making it difficult for players to maintain their form. Rain fell intermittently, and the strong winds challenged their accuracy, yet many thrived under pressure.

The round was not kind to Bryson DeChambeau, who finished significantly over par with a score of 78. His struggles highlighted the challenges linked courses present, as he failed to make a single birdie all day.

As the day progressed, the excitement continued to build, signaling a highly competitive tournament ahead. With the second round scheduled for Friday morning, all eyes will remain on Fitzpatrick and his fellow competitors as they vie for the coveted Claret Jug.