Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Former NFL player Matt Kalil has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, social media influencer Haley Kalil, citing invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment. The case stems from comments Haley made during a livestream that went viral, where she discussed intimate details about their marriage that he claims were highly personal.

On November 2025, during an appearance on Marlon Garcia‘s Twitch stream “Mar-Athon,” Haley Kalil suggested that the size of Matt’s genitalia was a significant factor in their divorce, saying it left her ‘in tears’ and compared it to ‘two coke cans, maybe even a third.’ This revelation led to widespread media attention and public scrutiny.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Matt, who played as an offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, stated that since the comments were made, he has faced unwanted public attention and invasive commentary. He insists that his attempts to maintain a private life post-retirement have been severely compromised.

Matt claims that the fallout has extended to his current family, with his new wife, Keilani Asmus, receiving disturbing messages related to the comments. He argues that while he suffers the consequences of this public discussion, Haley has benefited financially from the increased viewership and engagement her comments generated.

His lawsuit requests damages exceeding $75,000 and a jury trial, seeking accountability for what he describes as a breach of privacy and dignity. Kalil’s case underscores a growing concern regarding personal boundaries in the age of social media, particularly among public figures.

Matt Kalil, now 36, and Haley Kalil were married in 2015 but divorced in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. As the lawsuit unfolds, both sides have yet to comment publicly on the matter.