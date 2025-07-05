Matt Olson Emerges as All-Star Candidate Amid Braves’ Success

Atlanta, GA – Matt Olson, the 31-year-old first baseman for the Braves, is making a strong case for inclusion in this year’s All-Star Game. Manager Brian Snitker praised Olson’s performance after the Braves’ 8-3 victory against the Angels Wednesday, saying, “He’s putting together quite a year right now. It’s an All-Star half that he’s had, really.”

Olson has been on a hot streak, especially in June, where he hit .313 with an .OPS of .938, and three homers, alongside 21 RBIs and 10 doubles. His consistency continued into July with four hits in just eight at-bats, including a grand slam that broke open a tight game on Wednesday.

He has reached base in 32 consecutive games. If he gets on base in Thursday’s series finale against the Angels, he will tie Freddie Freeman for the longest on-base streak by a Brave since 2020. “I don’t know, sometimes you’re just finding some grass, honestly,” Olson said about his streak.

Although he started the season slowly, hitting .266 in the first two months, he has picked up his game, hitting eight of his 16 home runs in May. As of now, Olson leads all NL first basemen in wins above replacement at 2.8, and with his solid defensive metrics, he is noted for his excellent fielding performance.

Braves shortstop Nick Allen confirmed Olson’s defensive prowess, stating, “Best in the game. He’s obviously awesome. So smooth.” MLB will announce the All-Star reserves on Sunday at 5 p.m., and Olson remains hopeful, focusing on team success while acknowledging the opportunity.

“Obviously it’d be great, especially being here in Atlanta,” Olson said. “But I’m more focused on winning games right now. We’re not in the spot we wanna be.”

Olson was previously an All-Star in 2021 with the Oakland Athletics and hopes to add another selection this year. Manager Snitker believes Olson has a genuine shot, saying, “I think he does have a chance.”