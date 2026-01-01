Sports
Matt Patricia Leads Ohio State into Cotton Bowl with Newfound Passion
ARLINGTON, Texas — Matt Patricia, a veteran in football coaching, is bringing fresh energy and strategy to the Ohio State Buckeyes as their defensive coordinator. Patricia, known for his signature yellow pencil, shared his unique approach at the Cotton Bowl media day on Monday.
After almost 20 years in the NFL, mainly with the New England Patriots, Patricia faced a new challenge. He returned to college coaching for the first time in over two decades. His new role came after head coach Ryan Day hired him to replace Jim Knowles, who departed for Penn State.
This season, with the Buckeyes ranked No. 2, Patricia has proven successful as he leads a defense that is once again at the top of the national rankings. The Buckeyes’ defense, depleted by the loss of eight starters to the NFL, is now considered the best in the country, holding opponents to just eight points per game.
“It’s a privilege to be up here and talk to the group,” Patricia said. “Coming back to college has brought back youthful energy.”
The Buckeyes will face No. 10 Miami on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. Many questioned Ohio State’s defense after last season, but Patricia has built a strong rapport with the players and implemented his coaching philosophy effectively.
Patricia explained how he aims to simplify the defense, promoting versatility among players in various positions. “Get out of the way of the talent, let the players play,” said Patricia. His approach has worked, with numerous players displaying improvement this season.
As for his coaching style, Patricia’s emphasis on building relationships has resonated throughout the locker room. Key players, like defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, described him as a long-lost family member who connects well with the team.
Coach Ryan Day acknowledged that Patricia has proven to be not only a skilled strategist but an effective communicator as well, which has been key to the Buckeyes’ success.
Patricia’s focus remains on the upcoming game, maintaining a positive outlook regarding his future. “I’m really happy, and I’m not in a hurry to do anything,” he added.
