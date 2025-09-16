Matt Reeves Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Script Delivered

LOS ANGELES, CA — Filmmaker Matt Reeves has confirmed that he has handed over the sequel script for ‘The Batman‘ and is preparing to start production in the spring of 2026. Discussing the project at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Reeves reported that pre-production is already underway.

“We’re getting ready. We’re basically entering prep. We’ll be making the movie in the spring,” Reeves said while attending the ceremony at L.A.’s Peacock Theater, where he was part of the nominated team for ‘The Penguin.’ He explained that the process has taken longer than he initially anticipated, highlighting several personal reasons for the delay. “The most important reason is getting it to a place where I just felt like it was the best script we could possibly write,” he added.

The sequel follows the success of the first film, which premiered on March 4, 2022, grossing $772 million worldwide. After such a strong debut, Warner Bros. and DC were eager to receive the sequel script from Reeves and writing partner Mattson Tomlin.

Reeves also confirmed that lead actor Robert Pattinson has read the new script and is ready to return as Batman. However, the script’s delivery required a high-tech security protocol that Pattinson found challenging.

“So, Benito, who’s my assistant, he goes and seeks out a very, very high security pouch that has a code on it that then we have to send separately,” Reeves explained about the locked gadget used for the script’s secure transport. “And then [Rob] was like, ‘I can’t open it.’ I said, ‘I know, here’s the code.’ He opened it, and then we had a FaceTime after he read. It was very exciting.”

Although Reeves remained tight-lipped about specific details of the plot, he noted that the sequel would maintain elements of the detective story featured in the first film. “The idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery,” he said, emphasizing that any leaks would be disheartening.

Reeves believes fans can expect something fresh in this installment that has not been explored before. “He’s Batman, and if he doesn’t like it, not good,” Reeves said of Pattinson’s feedback on the script. “The things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way.”