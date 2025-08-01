Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut

MONROE, Conn. — Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have announced their purchase of the famous Warren home in Monroe, Connecticut. This property is well-known for its connection to the Annabelle doll, which gained fame through “The Conjuring” movie series based on the work of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

In an Instagram post, Rife revealed that he will serve as the legal guardian of the Annabelle doll and the entire haunted collection for the next five years. He shared plans to open the Warren home for overnight stays and guided tours, allowing visitors to experience its haunted history.

Rife expressed his passion for the paranormal, stating, “If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted.” He added, “The Conjuring” films have always been his favorite scary movies and called it an honor to take over a property so significant in paranormal history.

Earlier this month, Dan Rivera, a renowned paranormal investigator and handler of the Annabelle doll, passed away unexpectedly while on tour with the artifact, as reported by the New England Society for Psychic Research.

Rife and Castee hope their venture will provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about and explore the eerie stories connected to the historic home.