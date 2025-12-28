Matt Ryan Could Return to Falcons in Front Office Role

Atlanta, GA — Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is reportedly in discussions to return to the team, but this time in a significant front office role rather than as a player. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that the Falcons have expressed interest in Ryan for a key position, and the 40-year-old is seriously considering the opportunity.

Ryan, who is considered a franchise legend, played 14 seasons with the Falcons before retiring in 2022. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2024. During his time as a player, Ryan was named the NFL MVP in 2016, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and led the team to six playoff appearances. “Atlanta has become my home,” Ryan said during his induction. “You have become my extended family…I will never have another job that I love as much as the one I had here.”

Since his retirement, Ryan has served as a broadcaster, providing analysis for CBS Sports. His potential return to the Falcons comes during a challenging time for the franchise, which is currently finishing its eighth consecutive season without a playoff appearance. The team has conducted a deep evaluation of its front office as it looks to make necessary changes.

Ryan’s hiring could have implications for current general manager Terry Fontenot, who may face pressure if Ryan is positioned to have a significant say in team operations. This role could involve decisions impacting the future of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ recent first-round draft pick, as the organization seeks to re-establish itself as a contender in the NFC.

If Ryan accepts the position, he would join a trend of former NFL greats moving into front office roles, following the likes of John Elway and Tom Brady. The outcome of these discussions remains uncertain as both sides continue to explore the possibilities.