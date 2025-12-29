Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are in discussions with legendary quarterback Matt Ryan about a potential front office role, according to league sources. This follows Ryan’s successful career with the team and his recent induction into the franchise’s Ring of Honor in October 2024.

Owner Arthur Blank has noted the influence of teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, which have integrated former players into their operations. Ryan, who is the Falcons’ all-time leading passer with 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns, is currently working as an analyst for CBS.

Jay Glazer from Fox was the first to report on the team’s outreach to Ryan. Blank has previously expressed a close bond with Ryan, saying he views him as a son, despite trading him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Since retiring after the 2022 season, Ryan has made numerous appearances at the Falcons’ facility.

The Falcons have not yet filled any positions in their front office, though general manager Terry Fontenot‘s status has come under scrutiny since the team’s elimination from playoff contention earlier this season. Under Fontenot, the Falcons have experienced eight consecutive losing seasons, tying a franchise record.

As the team approaches the offseason, Ryan’s potential involvement could signal a shift in organizational culture. His legacy as a valued player may lend him credibility as the franchise seeks a new direction for future success.