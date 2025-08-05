Matt Smith Cast as Villain in New Star Wars Film

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Matt Smith is set to join the Star Wars universe as a villain in the upcoming film titled ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ This exciting news comes as Smith wraps up his work on the HBO series ‘House of the Dragon.’

The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is scheduled to begin shooting this fall, with a release date of May 28, 2027. Sources close to the production confirm that casting for multiple villain roles is ongoing, and Smith is chosen for one of the key antagonist parts alongside Ryan Gosling, who stars as the lead character.

Details about Smith’s specific character remain unclear, but insiders suggest that he will portray a significant villain in the storyline. The project has been in development, with Lucasfilm aiming to expand its roster of characters in the beloved franchise.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ occurs five years after ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,’ marking a new chapter in the expansive Star Wars timeline. This film is expected to explore the aftermath of the Skywalker saga.

Matt Smith has gained notable recognition for his role in ‘House of the Dragon,’ and he is also set to appear in an upcoming thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky, alongside Austin Butler. His career continues to flourish as he takes on diverse roles across various genres.

As of now, representatives for Smith and Lucasfilm have not commented on the casting. The film made headlines during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo earlier this year, where it was first announced.