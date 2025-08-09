Entertainment
Matt Smith Joins Cast of New Star Wars Film ‘Starfighter’
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Matt Smith, known for his role in ‘House of the Dragon,’ is set to play a villain in the upcoming ‘Star Wars‘ film titled ‘Starfighter.’
The news was confirmed earlier this week, revealing that Smith joins a cast that includes Ryan Gosling. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who is known for projects like ‘Stranger Things‘ and ‘Free Guy.’
Details about the plot remain limited, but Levy stated that ‘Starfighter’ will explore new territory in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. This installment is described as a standalone adventure that doesn’t connect to previous films in the saga. Levy emphasized that the story will introduce new characters and settings that haven’t been portrayed in the series before.
Ryan Gosling’s character and a young companion will be pursued by villainous forces throughout the film. ‘The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters,’ said Gosling.
‘Starfighter’ is set to takes place approximately five years after ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ Production for the film is expected to begin in fall 2025 in England. The film is currently slated for release on May 28, 2027.
