Matt Strahm Surprises Angels of Newtown Square With New Scoreboard

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Matt Strahm, a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, surprised the Angels of Newtown Square by donating a custom scoreboard for their games. The scoreboard reveals the team’s name: ‘GABLE PARK HOME OF THE ANGELS,’ proudly displayed for players and fans to see.

Strahm, who has been attending Angels games regularly, made the donation during one of their Sunday night games. Many players, who have functional needs, view Strahm simply as a friend who comes to support them rather than a famous athlete. ‘They didn’t care. ‘That’s Matt. He’s one of our friends,’’ Strahm said. ‘I go and watch their games just like they watch my games.’

The Angels play every Sunday at Gable Park, adhering to standard baseball rules with umpires and personalized uniforms. The league, which encourages players to learn real baseball, was created in 2014 by Joe Catania to provide a way for his sons to continue playing after aging out of the traditional Challenger Division.

Matt Catania, Joe’s son, shared that Strahm’s presence has been uplifting for the team. Joe Catania passed away in 2022 from brain cancer but hoped the league would continue to grow after him. ‘To see it grow, you can’t help but think about him,’ said Matt Catania.

Players like Sonny DiMartini express their excitement about the league. ‘I have a blast every time. I love it,’ he said. With no fees to play and everything provided, the team fosters a spirit of camaraderie and fun.

Strahm has not only contributed to the scoreboard but also organized food trucks and holiday parties for the Angels, showing that his support goes beyond mere attendance. ‘I love just going there and watching them play baseball,’ he said.

The addition of the scoreboard was not announced publicly, as Strahm sought to maintain the humble spirit Joe Catania embodied. His legacy of commitment to the community lives on through the joy the Angels experience every Sunday.