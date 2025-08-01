Matt Turner Returns to New England Revolution on Loan from Lyon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (August 1, 2025) – American goalkeeper Matt Turner will return to the New England Revolution on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, known as Lyon, until June 30, 2026, with an option to buy. He will occupy a Designated Player slot for the remaining 2025 MLS season and become a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)-eligible player in 2026.

Turner, who was the United States’ starting goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has achieved 29 wins and 27 clean sheets in his 52 senior caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He holds the record for the most clean sheets (14) among USMNT goalkeepers in their first 20 caps and was the first American goalkeeper to save a penalty kick in his international debut.

“When the opportunity arose to bring Matt Turner back to the Revolution, we acted quickly to welcome one of our most talented players,” said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. “Matt’s talent and leadership will strengthen our squad now and in the future.”

Turner expressed his excitement about returning. “It is a privilege to come back to the club that launched my career,” he stated. “To play again in front of our supporters is a priceless feeling, and I can’t wait to wear the Revolution crest again.”

The New Jersey native previously spent seven seasons with the Revolution before going to Europe, where he was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and earned other accolades. After his transition to Arsenal, where he struggled for playing time, Turner was loaned to Nottingham Forest and then to Crystal Palace.

“Matt holds himself to a high standard that ensures his success at the international level,” Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter said. “His shot-stopping ability and character will make him a tremendous addition.”

Turner will begin training with the Revolution next week and is eligible to play in the upcoming match against D.C. United on August 9 at Gillette Stadium.