Matt Zukowski Confirms Split from Tammy Hembrow After Seven Months of Marriage

Melbourne, Australia – Matt Zukowski, 29, confirmed his split from fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow on Sunday via a heartfelt Instagram Story. Their marriage, which lasted seven months, has ended amid a backdrop of speculation and social media hints.

In his emotional message, Zukowski stated, “It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate. Both of us have struggled with making this decision; however, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her three children.” He expressed gratitude for the support they received and requested privacy during this challenging time.

Hembrow, 32, also addressed the divorce in an emotional TikTok video. “I don’t want to get into the details and want to be sensitive to everyone involved,” she said, showing visible distress. “I blame no one but myself; I’ve made not the best choices when it comes to relationships. Obviously, the worst part for me is that I have kids.”

The split announcement comes just a day after Zukowski was seen with sports journalist Tayla Little at the London Tavern in Richmond, Melbourne. Their relationship faced scrutiny after several public appearances and social media activities indicated a rift, including Zukowski’s absence at significant family events.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay in November 2024. Their whirlwind romance began in mid-2023 when Zukowski slid into Hembrow’s DMs. They got engaged three months later, amidst luxury vacations and social media showcases of their relationship.

Rumors about their marriage began surfacing in March when Hembrow was seen crying in a bathroom, and Zukowski reportedly was overheard discussing personal matters at the gym. Notably, both have removed images of each other from their social media accounts, leading to further speculation about the state of their relationship.

As the couple navigates their separation, Hembrow hinted at a new podcast project, indicating a potential pivot in her career which may serve as a platform to share her experiences. The influencer shared her thoughts with fans, asking if starting a podcast could be therapeutic for her during this difficult phase.