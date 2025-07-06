Matteo Jorgenson: The Tall American Cyclist Defying Expectations

BOISE, Idaho — Matteo Jorgenson is not your typical cyclist. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing around 154 pounds, Jorgenson’s size is notable in a sport often dominated by smaller, lighter riders. With his impressive stature, many would think he wouldn’t thrive in Grand Tours like the Tour de France or Giro d’Italia, known for their challenging mountain stages.

Yet Jorgenson has proven to be an exception. This year, he finished eighth overall in the Tour, showing that he can climb steep mountain slopes similarly to his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate, two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, who is significantly shorter and lighter.

The question surrounding Jorgenson is not about his ability to climb but when he will compete for the general classification (GC), a term used for overall standings in major tours. Typically, cyclists of Jorgenson’s size don’t aim for GC, as many struggle with altitude and steep climbs. Most larger cyclists focus their efforts on sprint stages or one-day races.

Despite these challenges, Jorgenson’s remarkable lightweight build enables him to effectively conquer Alpine and Pyrenean terrains. ‘I have the legs to win a Grand Tour,’ Jorgenson said, indicating his belief in his capabilities for future competitions.

Growing up in Boise, Idaho, Jorgenson was encouraged by his parents to join a local cycling club at the age of six. As a child, he participated in various races, and by the age of 14, he dedicated himself fully to road racing. His journey took him first to national championships and later to racing in Belgium with the U.S. national team.

In 2021, Jorgenson made his Grand Tour debut at the Giro and rode in his first Tour de France in 2022. His breakthrough moment came during the 2023 Tour when he attempted a daring solo breakaway, leading until he was caught just 500 meters from the finish. Despite finishing without a stage win, his courageous effort garnered significant attention and respect.

Following that experience, Jorgenson transitioned from Movistar to the well-renowned Visma team, emphasizing his desire to improve and develop under a structured, data-driven environment. ‘I wanted the best structure to get the most out of myself,’ he explained.

In 2024, he achieved significant victories, including winning the Paris-Nice and the Dwars door Vlaanderen. With his recent titles and extraordinary potential, Jorgenson has caught the attention of cycling fans worldwide.

As he prepares for future competitions, including possibly leading the team in the Giro, Jorgenson has expressed patience as a crucial aspect of his journey toward succeeding in Grand Tours. He understands that aiming for GC at this stage is a longer project.

While he certainly captivates on the bike, Jorgenson’s unique stature and patience in the sport perhaps make him one of the most intriguing cyclists to watch in the coming years.