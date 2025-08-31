Sports
Matthew Berry Highlights Fantasy Football Predictions for 2025 Season
New York, NY – Matthew Berry and his Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew have recently unveiled intriguing insights for the 2025 fantasy football season. Highlighting several lesser-known players poised to surpass their average draft positions (ADPs), Berry mentioned players like DK Metcalf, James Conner, and Mike Evans during the August 29 broadcast.
Berry’s segment also featured his ’10 Lists of 10,’ where he offered his preseason storylines and identified ten players he is avoiding in drafts, including Breece Hall and Saquon Barkley. This approach aims to guide fantasy players as they fine-tune their rosters.
During the show, Berry explained why he frequently avoids drafting key players like Barkley. ‘There are just better options out there that I trust more,’ he said. His insights are especially relevant as many managers begin drafting for the upcoming season.
The FFHH crew also discussed other league dynamics, such as the NFC East championship odds. With opinions differing among the analysts, the panel believes that the Washington Commanders might surprise fans by overtaking the Philadelphia Eagles.
Meanwhile, in a segment focusing on running backs, the crew expressed excitement about Chase Brown and Bucky Irving‘s potential to excel in their respective offenses. They also highlighted the upside of De’Von Achane in the Miami Dolphins‘ scheme.
In another segment, the team analyzed the recent trade of Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings, discussing how this may affect both the Vikings’ and Carolina Panthers’ offensive strategies moving forward.
As the season approaches, the FFHH team continues to refine their predictions and provide insights aimed at helping fans navigate the fantasy football landscape with confidence.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State