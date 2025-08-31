Matthew Berry Highlights Fantasy Football Predictions for 2025 Season

New York, NY – Matthew Berry and his Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew have recently unveiled intriguing insights for the 2025 fantasy football season. Highlighting several lesser-known players poised to surpass their average draft positions (ADPs), Berry mentioned players like DK Metcalf, James Conner, and Mike Evans during the August 29 broadcast.

Berry’s segment also featured his ’10 Lists of 10,’ where he offered his preseason storylines and identified ten players he is avoiding in drafts, including Breece Hall and Saquon Barkley. This approach aims to guide fantasy players as they fine-tune their rosters.

During the show, Berry explained why he frequently avoids drafting key players like Barkley. ‘There are just better options out there that I trust more,’ he said. His insights are especially relevant as many managers begin drafting for the upcoming season.

The FFHH crew also discussed other league dynamics, such as the NFC East championship odds. With opinions differing among the analysts, the panel believes that the Washington Commanders might surprise fans by overtaking the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, in a segment focusing on running backs, the crew expressed excitement about Chase Brown and Bucky Irving‘s potential to excel in their respective offenses. They also highlighted the upside of De’Von Achane in the Miami Dolphins‘ scheme.

In another segment, the team analyzed the recent trade of Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings, discussing how this may affect both the Vikings’ and Carolina Panthers’ offensive strategies moving forward.

As the season approaches, the FFHH team continues to refine their predictions and provide insights aimed at helping fans navigate the fantasy football landscape with confidence.