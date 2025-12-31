Sports
Matthew Boldy Scores as Jets Face Tough Loss to Oilers
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Matthew Boldy scored a pivotal goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on December 28, 2025, narrowing the game to a score of 4-3 during a challenging matchup.
Hellebuyck, who has been struggling recently, faced 20 shots and managed to save 18 in the game against the Edmonton Oilers on December 29, 2025. However, the Jets ultimately lost 3-1, further complicating their season’s trajectory.
This season, Hellebuyck’s record stands at 9-9-3, with a Goals Against Average (GAA) of 2.53 and a save percentage of .908. His recent performance has been impacted by a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a month, resulting in a less than stellar record of 1-3-3 since returning.
“The second period was tough for us, and those goals came at the wrong time,” Hellebuyck said after the game, reflecting on the team’s difficulties in mounting a comeback.
Despite his recent performances, Hellebuyck remains a favorable option for fantasy hockey players, known for his capabilities. However, fantasy expectations may need to be tempered as he looks to regain his top form.
The Jets are expected to face the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday, marking the first game in a back-to-back series.
Recent Posts
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida