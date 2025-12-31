Matthew Boldy Scores as Jets Face Tough Loss to Oilers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Matthew Boldy scored a pivotal goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on December 28, 2025, narrowing the game to a score of 4-3 during a challenging matchup.

Hellebuyck, who has been struggling recently, faced 20 shots and managed to save 18 in the game against the Edmonton Oilers on December 29, 2025. However, the Jets ultimately lost 3-1, further complicating their season’s trajectory.

This season, Hellebuyck’s record stands at 9-9-3, with a Goals Against Average (GAA) of 2.53 and a save percentage of .908. His recent performance has been impacted by a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a month, resulting in a less than stellar record of 1-3-3 since returning.

“The second period was tough for us, and those goals came at the wrong time,” Hellebuyck said after the game, reflecting on the team’s difficulties in mounting a comeback.

Despite his recent performances, Hellebuyck remains a favorable option for fantasy hockey players, known for his capabilities. However, fantasy expectations may need to be tempered as he looks to regain his top form.

The Jets are expected to face the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday, marking the first game in a back-to-back series.