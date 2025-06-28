Sports
Matthew Gard Drafted by Philadelphia Flyers in NHL Draft
LOS ANGELES, CA – Matthew Gard, a forward for the Red Deer Rebels, has taken a significant step in his hockey career. On June 28, 2025, he was selected in the second round of the NHL Draft, becoming the 57th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers.
The six-foot-five, 192-pound center from Winnipeg, Manitoba, had an impressive performance during the 2024-25 season, recording 19 goals and 17 assists over 66 games. His talents were showcased on the international stage as well, where he contributed a goal and an assist during the recent IIHF U18 World Championship with Team Canada.
The NHL Draft began with the first round on Friday, June 27, and continued into Saturday morning with the remaining rounds. It took place in Los Angeles, a fitting location as many teams made critical decisions regarding their future rosters.
Gard, who was noted for his size and skill, co-led the Rebels in scoring last season before helping Canada capture the gold medal at the U18 World Championship. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Flyers organization,” Gard said after the draft, expressing his excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead.
The selection of Gard adds to the Flyers’ commitment to building a competitive and skilled roster. He will join other notable picks in the draft, as teams continue to trade and reconfigure their selections throughout the event.
Expectations are high for Gard, as many analysts had projected him to be a second-round pick due to his physical play and versatility on the ice.
