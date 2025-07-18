Matthew Jordan Joins the Hunt at the 2025 Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Matthew Jordan found himself in contention at the 2025 Open Championship on Thursday, showcasing impressive finesse on the tournament’s challenging links. As he approached the 18th green amidst a mix of cheers and silence, Jordan’s confident demeanor reflected his status as a strong competitor.

With his ball resting on the green and his name displayed next to a red ‘3’ on the yellow leaderboard, Jordan prepared to take his round-closing par putt. This marked his ninth consecutive round at the Open where he finished the day still in contention, showcasing both longevity and consistency in his performance.

“I just seem to play better in the Open, and I can’t tell you exactly why that is,” Jordan said after completing his round. Despite his success, the 29-year-old remains ranked 152nd in the world, a DP World Tour pro who has only participated in the United States at the Puerto Rico Open.

The Open Championship has been a turning point for Jordan. He first made waves at the 2023 tournament held at Royal Liverpool, where he impressed audiences and secured an invite back for 2024. “It was just the perfect finish to what has been the most unbelievable week,” he recalled, referring to the emotional support he received from local fans.

Last July, Jordan returned to the Open, managing another impressive finish at Troon despite a lack of form earlier that season. “I think my ability to not compound my mistakes has really helped,” he said, as he reflected on adapting his game for the unpredictable links golf conditions.

Jordan’s round at Portrush included six birdies and three bogeys, demonstrating his ability to rise to the occasion yet again. “There’s a lot of adapting and understanding how to hit the shots required,” he noted, emphasizing the skills needed to excel in such tricky circumstances.

The road to the Open has not been without challenges. His fluctuating rankings have made his recent performances all the more impressive. “I play better in tough conditions, and luckily, I was prepared for the challenges this course presents,” Jordan said.

As Jordan continues his journey during this year’s Open, he remains focused on enhancing his performance, pushing towards a potential breakthrough. “For now, things are quiet, but they won’t be for much longer,” he concluded, hinting at a hopeful weekend ahead.