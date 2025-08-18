Matthew Judon Set to Visit Miami Dolphins for Potential Contract

MIAMI, Fla. – Veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon is on the verge of a new chapter in his career, as he is scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

At 33 years old, Judon has established himself as a formidable pass rusher, having started his career with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016. His performance has consistently highlighted his skills, amassing a total of 72 career sacks and earning four Pro Bowl selections from 2019 to 2022.

Last season, Judon played all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons, starting 15 of them and finishing the year with 5.5 sacks, a drop in production from his previous seasons. Despite these challenges, both Judon and the Dolphins are eager to finalize a deal.

The Dolphins, with a solid lineup featuring edge rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and rookie Chop Robinson, are still looking for depth at the position. Phillips is currently sidelined with an injury, adding urgency to the Dolphins’ pursuit of Judon.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has noted the importance of having a seasoned presence, given the injury history of Phillips, who is recovering from two consecutive season-ending injuries, and Chubb, who missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury.

Beyond those three, the Dolphins have promising young players like Grayson Murphy and Derrick McLendon showing strong potential during training camp, yet there is still speculation about the team’s overall depth leading into the season.

Judon’s arrival could provide not just gameplay enhancements but also bolster the overall dynamic of Miami’s edge rusher group. If the visit goes smoothly, he is expected to sign with the Dolphins, which would set the stage for an exciting matchup against his former team, the Patriots, slated for Week 2 of the 2025 season.