Matthew Lillard Recalls Breakthrough Role in Summer Catch Amid Early Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Matthew Lillard, known for his iconic roles in ’90s films, shared how he struggled to make ends meet in the early 2000s before landing a pivotal role in ‘Summer Catch.’ In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Lillard, 55, spoke about his journey and the support he received from longtime friend Freddie Prinze Jr.

Lillard revealed that he auditioned for the film, which was set against the backdrop of a summer baseball league, and felt confident about his performance. However, at 6’4”, he didn’t fit the typical mold for a catcher, a role that director Mike Tollin initially deemed unsuitable for him. Lillard explained, ‘I sent the director three telegrams, advocating for myself to play the catcher. The problem was, I’m 6’4. He’s like, ‘Dude, there are no 6’4 catchers.’”

Despite the setback, Lillard reached out to Prinze Jr., who had already secured a lead role as pitcher Ryan. ‘I called Freddie and asked if he could put in a good word for me,’ he recalled. ‘The next day, I got the offer.’ This connection proved crucial as Lillard had just been married and was facing financial difficulties as a working-class actor.

In ‘Summer Catch,’ Lillard portrayed Bobby, Ryan’s catcher and supportive friend. The film also starred Jessica Biel as Tenley, the love interest of Prinze Jr.’s character. Reflecting on the timing of the role, Lillard said, ‘Freddie came through for me when I needed it most. My wife had quit her job, and it was a real struggle at that time of my life, and he made a call that made that happen. So for that movie, I’m very grateful.’

Having already collaborated on ‘She’s All That’ and ‘Wing Commander,’ their bond deepened with ‘Summer Catch,’ followed by performances in ‘Scooby-Doo’ and its sequel. Earlier this summer, Prinze Jr. jokingly mentioned Lillard’s ongoing debt to him during a stress test feature in Men’s Health, to which Lillard readily agreed.

In his current endeavors, Lillard is returning to the horror franchise ‘Scream,’ a testament to his enduring legacy in the genre. He openly expressed his excitement about being a part of ‘Scream 7,’ saying, ‘I was giddy. I was freaking out.’ He is also sharing his platform as a partner with Exact Sciences to raise awareness about colon cancer screenings.

‘I’ve seen the ravages of cancer,’ he said. ‘It’s a horrible disease, and I felt like it’s doing good in the world. If we can inspire people to get tested, that’s a win for humanity.’ Lillard’s next project, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ is set to hit theaters on December 5, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure in entertainment.