Matthew McConaughey’s Accent Cost Him Iconic Titanic Role

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Matthew McConaughey almost landed the lead role of Jack Dawson in the blockbuster film “Titanic,” but his Southern drawl reportedly sank his audition. In a posthumous memoir by producer Jon Landau, details of the Texas-born actor’s audition reveal why he lost the part.

During the 1996 audition, McConaughey performed a scene with actress Kate Winslet, who played Rose. Landau wrote in his memoir, “Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence and charm.” However, director James Cameron was looking for a different approach.

Cameron, now 70, acknowledged the actor’s Southern accent and suggested he try the scene again without it. He told McConaughey, “That’s great, now let’s try it a different way.” McConaughey reportedly declined, responding, “No. That was pretty good. Thanks,” which led to him losing out on one of the most iconic roles in film history.

The role ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio, who, alongside Winslet, contributed to the film’s staggering success. “Titanic” grossed $2.2 billion worldwide and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Landau’s memoir, “The Bigger Picture: My Blockbuster Life & Lessons Learned Along The Way,” will be released on November 4, 2024, a few months after the producer’s passing. The book shares insights from Landau’s notable career in Hollywood, including memories of the making of “Titanic.”

In a past interview, McConaughey reflected on his audition experience, noting he felt confident afterward. “After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they were following me and said, ‘That went great.’ I really thought it was going to happen. It did not,” he said.

Despite not securing the role of Jack Dawson, McConaughey’s career flourished in the ensuing years, with acclaimed performances in films like “A Time to Kill,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and “True Detective.”