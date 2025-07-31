Matthew McConaughey Announces Fall Book Tour for Poems & Prayers

AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew McConaughey, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor, announced on July 30 that he will embark on a nationwide tour for his new book, Poems & Prayers, which will be released on September 16.

The tour, named the Poems & Prayers Revival Tour, will visit five cities including Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Los Angeles, California; and Austin, Texas. McConaughey’s performances will combine music and spoken word, with a special guest appearing at each venue.

“Poems & Prayers is more than a book,” McConaughey said in a statement. “It’s a memory — a place where we can rediscover what we’ve lost, celebrate what remains, and maybe even leave behind what no longer serves us.”

Tickets for the tour are available for purchase, and each ticket will include a copy of the book. McConaughey, who first announced the book back in June, describes it as an inspiring collection of prayers and poetry. The content is influenced by Old Testament scriptures, proverbs, and his own dreams and reflections.

“I’ve always relied on logic to make sense of myself and the world,” he explained. “But lately, it’s been harder to believe. Still, I don’t want to stop believing in humanity — you, myself, our potential.”

The tour will kick off on September 16 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, then continue to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on September 18, followed by performances in Tulsa, Los Angeles, and concluding in Austin on September 21.

McConaughey has previously released the bestselling memoir Greenlights in 2020 and the children’s book Just Because in 2023. His upcoming book is described as a blend of spiritual reflection, lyrical musings, and honest storytelling.

The actor’s revival tour promises a unique experience for attendees, blending heartfelt dialogue with creative performances and connection. From personal anecdotes to engaging live music, it aims to explore belief and humanity in profound ways.

“I don’t want to quit believing,” McConaughey concluded.