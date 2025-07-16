Matthew McConaughey Earns Praise for Respectful Gesture at Wimbledon 2025

LONDON, England — Actor Matthew McConaughey received widespread applause for his respectful gesture toward the Prince and Princess of Wales during the Wimbledon final on July 14, 2025. McConaughey was seated in the Royal Box as he watched Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling championship match.

The actor’s old-school manners went viral when he stood up to applaud the royal couple upon their arrival. While American customs do not require bowing or curtsying to royalty, McConaughey chose to honor their presence with a simple act of respect. This moment was captured in a video shared on social media, quickly garnering attention.

“What a lovely southern gentleman,” praised one viewer on X (formerly Twitter). Others echoed his sentiment, stating “Real class” and “Matthew was raised right.”

McConaughey attended the match with his wife and appeared to enjoy the event while connecting with fellow celebrities, including tennis legend Andre Agassi.

The atmosphere was decidedly royal when Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The family matched in shades of blue, creating a harmonious family image as they arrived at Centre Court for the men’s singles final.

Prince George, who is turning 12 soon, sported a navy suit while Princess Charlotte wore a soft blue summer dress. Kate Middleton also dazzled in a fashionable summer outfit, returning after previously attending the women’s final.

Although the Royal Box traditionally welcomes only adult guests due to its limited capacity, royal children like Prince George and Princess Charlotte often receive special invitations to attend. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, was not present this time.

In attendance as well was King Felipe of Spain, who showed support for Carlos Alcaraz during the event.

This year’s Wimbledon felt particularly special as Princess Kate navigates her health journey following an earlier cancer diagnosis. Despite announcing her remission earlier this year, she has publicly shared the emotional challenges of her recovery during royal engagements.

“The phase afterwards is really, really difficult,” she commented during a visit to Colchester Hospital. “You have to find your new normal and that takes time.” Her resilient approach has fostered admiration from the public as she continues to engage in royal duties.

As Wimbledon closed its doors this year, it left behind memorable moments, especially highlighted by McConaughey’s classy gesture and the charming royal family’s presence, reminding fans that kindness and respect are always in style.