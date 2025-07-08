Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster

HUNT, Texas — Actor Matthew McConaughey has issued a heartfelt plea to his fans for support following devastating floods in central Texas that have claimed 82 lives. The floods, caused by the Guadalupe River surging up to 30 feet above its normal level, struck on Friday night, impacting many communities.

In a post on X Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor called attention to the loss, saying, “At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out.” He urged fans to help where they can, emphasizing, “It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor.”

McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, has a history of advocating for the state. After the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in 2022, he and his wife, Camila Alves, supported grieving families and campaigned for gun reform.

Other celebrities have also voiced their support. Actress Jennifer Garner, from Houston, shared on Instagram, “Texas. God, be near.” Colombian singer Shakira announced a donation of concert proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio for flood relief efforts.

Khloe Kardashian expressed her sorrow on social media, saying, “I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now.” Her mother, Kris Jenner, echoed similar sentiments, expressing her heartbreak for the affected families.

The floods have also impacted the Camp Mystic summer camp in Kerr County, where five campers died, and 11 are still missing. The camp’s director, Richard ‘Dick’ Eastland, tragically lost his life while attempting to save campers.

Governor Greg Abbott noted that approximately 750 girls were at the camp when the disaster struck. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with families of missing individuals arriving in the area to assist authorities.

As the search for survivors continues, McConaughey remains hopeful, stating that “Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”