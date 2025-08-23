Matthew Rooney, Grandson of Steelers Founder, Dies at 51

East Hampton, NY — Matthew Rooney, the grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, died at the age of 51 at his home on August 15, 2025. The team confirmed his passing in a statement, expressing that the Rooney family is mourning his loss.

A cause of death has not been disclosed. Rooney was born in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, on November 11, 1973, to JoAnn and John Rooney, a minority shareholder of the Steelers until he sold a majority of his 16% stake in 2009.

Matthew graduated from New York University with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and later earned a Master’s from Columbia University. Known for his love of literature, ballet, and opera, he was remembered fondly by his family for his “wit, charm, and love of fashion,” making him “one of life’s last true Dandies and an authentic Bon Vivant.”

He held prominent roles in the arts, serving as vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s Allegro Circle and on the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera of New York. Fashion designer Joshua Kamei remarked, “He was always a kind, familiar face at the ballet — someone who had a special way of making others feel welcome and celebrated.”

Rooney spent time living in both New York and Los Angeles before settling in Brooklyn Heights and East Hampton. He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Rooney family has been deeply intertwined with the NFL since Art Rooney led the Steelers into the league in 1933, serving as chairman and owner until his death in 1988. His son, Dan, became president in 1975, a role he held until his passing in 2002. Currently, the team is run by Art Rooney II, Dan’s son and Matthew’s cousin.

A private funeral mass and burial for Matthew Rooney will take place on August 21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.