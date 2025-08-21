Matthew Rooney, Grandson of Steelers Founder, Dies at 51

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Matthew Rooney, the grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, died at his home on August 15 at the age of 51, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The cause of death has not been released. A statement from the Steelers read, “The Rooney Family is mourning the loss of Matthew.”

Matthew was born on November 11, 1973, in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, to JoAnn and John J. Rooney, who held a minority stake in the Steelers until selling most of his 16 percent in 2009.

He graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts and later earned a Master’s degree from Columbia University. Matthew was known as a writer, artist, and a passionate admirer of ballet and opera, according to family members.

His family remembered him for his “wit, charm and love of fashion,” describing him as “one of life’s last true Dandies and an authentic Bon Vivant.” Matthew split his time between New York and Los Angeles before settling in Brooklyn Heights and East Hampton.

He held significant roles in the arts community as the vice chair of the donor arm of the New York City Ballet’s Allegro Circle and as a member of the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera of New York. Joshua Kamei, a fashion designer, shared his condolences, stating, “I was saddened to hear about the passing of Matthew Rooney. He was always a kind, familiar face at the ballet.”

Matthew is survived by his mother, four older siblings, 15 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews. His family has owned the Steelers since Art Rooney Sr. founded the franchise in 1933 and guided it through the NFL’s early years.

Art Rooney Sr. passed away in 1988, and his son Dan took over as president until his death in 2002. Currently, the team is run by Art Rooney II, Matthew’s cousin.

A private funeral and burial for Matthew Rooney will take place on August 21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.