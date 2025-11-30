Matthew Stafford’s Record Streak Ends in Loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Matthew Stafford‘s impressive streak of 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception came to a sudden halt on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams fell to the Carolina Panthers, 14-7.

Stafford threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on the Rams’ first drive, setting a new NFL record for consecutive touchdowns without an interception. However, his streak ended abruptly on the very next drive when Panthers safety Nick Scott intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone.

This interception was Stafford’s first in 10 weeks, coming while he enjoyed an MVP-caliber season, having entered Sunday with 30 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

The Rams began the game on a strong note, with Stafford completing four of five passes on their opening drive, totaling 35 yards. The touchdown to Adams highlighted his season, where he has established himself as the leader in the NFL for touchdown receptions, now boasting 13.

As the game progressed, however, things took a turn for the worse for the Rams. Stafford faced pressure on subsequent drives, resulting in two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by Mike Jackson that put Carolina ahead, 14-7.

The Panthers’ victory improved their record to 7-6, while the Rams dropped to 9-3. After the loss, the Rams find themselves in a tight race for the playoffs with only NFC teams remaining in their schedule.

Despite the disappointing outing, Stafford’s performance earlier this season places him among the elite quarterbacks, joining Patrick Mahomes in the record books as one of the few to throw 30 touchdowns with minimal interceptions.

The Rams will need to bounce back quickly as they prepare for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Panthers enjoy a bye week before facing the Buccaneers in a crucial divisional matchup.