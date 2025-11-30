Matthew Stafford’s Record Streak Ends as Rams Fall to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Stafford‘s remarkable streak of 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception came to a halt on Sunday during the Los Angeles Rams’ 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Stafford set the record on the Rams’ opening drive against the Panthers, connecting with Davante Adams for a 4-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the game. This touchdown marked Stafford’s 31st of the season and was part of a nine-game streak without an interception.

However, the streak ended abruptly on the Rams’ second possession when Panthers safety Nick Scott intercepted Stafford’s pass in the end zone after it was deflected. Less than two drives later, stafford threw a second interception to Mike Jackson Sr., who returned it 48 yards for another touchdown, putting the Panthers ahead 14-7.

Stafford ended the game completing 18 of 28 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He entered the game with 30 touchdown passes and only two interceptions this season, leading in the race for NFL MVP.

The loss snapped the Rams’ six-game winning streak, bringing their record to 9-3. Despite the defeat, Stafford managed to move past Matt Ryan into eighth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list.

Carolina improved to 7-6 with the victory, aided by quarterback Bryce Young, who threw three touchdown passes during the game. The match featured multiple lead changes, showcasing the competitive nature between the two teams.