Matthew Stafford Sets New NFL Record with Touchdown Pass

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a standout season and is on the brink of becoming one of the all-time greats in NFL history. As he prepares for the Week 13 game against the Panthers, Stafford is just 153 yards away from passing Matt Ryan for eighth place on the all-time passing yardage list.

Stafford has accumulated 62,639 passing yards, while Ryan holds the record at 62,792 yards. If Stafford surpasses Ryan, he will then need 648 yards to catch Philip Rivers for seventh and another 648 to pass Ben Roethlisberger for sixth place. To reach fifth place, Stafford would need to wait for Aaron Rodgers, who currently has 64,921 yards, to retire. Brett Favre stands at fourth with 71,838 yards, a mark Stafford is 9,199 yards away from.

The Rams took advantage of favorable field position during Sunday’s game, starting off strong against the Panthers. A 46-yard kickoff return by Ronnie Rivers set up the Rams at midfield, and a subsequent penalty on linebacker Thomas Incoom added 15 yards, pushing them closer to the end zone.

On their first possession, Stafford connected with Davante Adams for a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Rams an early 7-0 lead. As Stafford made quick passes to Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson, he demonstrated his precision and skill, eventually hitting Adams again for a 4-yard score on second-and-3.

This touchdown marked Stafford’s 28th consecutive touchdown pass without an interception, breaking an NFL record previously held by Tom Brady. As he continues to play at a high level, fans are optimistic that Stafford could achieve several significant milestones this season.