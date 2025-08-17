Matthew Stafford to Test Back Injury Ahead of Season Opener

CARSON, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to practice Saturday morning as he continues to recover from an aggravated disk in his back. Coach Sean McVay confirmed the update after Stafford missed several days of training camp due to the injury.

Stafford did not participate in a jog-through on Wednesday or a joint practice on Thursday. During a prior workout last Saturday, he threw 68 passes without limitations but felt discomfort afterward. McVay expressed hope that Stafford’s back would respond better this weekend.

“It’s probably a little bit of both,” McVay said when asked if Stafford’s issue was related to pain management or function. “We’re trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don’t really have much more information other than we’re trying some different things hopefully aligned with getting him back out on the field.”

Mcvay’s goal is to have Stafford ready for the Rams’ season opener against the Houston Texans on September 7, just three weeks away. Stafford received an epidural injection to aid his recovery and has been seen using a hyperbaric recovery trailer at the team’s facility.

In Stafford’s absence, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has had some successful outings, including a recent performance where he completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 32-21 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, speculation continues regarding the Rams potentially reaching out to the Atlanta Falcons about acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins. McVay and Cousins have a previous coaching history together, which fuels this rumor, although the Rams have largely downplayed it.

Stafford, 37, was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. As the regular season approaches, the Rams are under pressure to ensure their starting quarterback is ready for the upcoming challenges.