Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday, marking a significant step in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, which he underwent on August 22.

The 28-year-old forward, who wore a non-contact jersey during practice, resumed skating in November and has described his recovery as month-to-month. “Felt good,” Tkachuk said while leaving the Panthers’ locker room. “Better than I thought it would, actually.”

There is speculation that Tkachuk could return as early as this week, potentially in time for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday. However, Florida head coach Paul Maurice indicated that Tkachuk’s return for this game is uncertain. “There are a whole bunch of things he has to get through, and the question is, is there enough time?” Maurice stated. “He might be healthy enough that he could play, but we’re not guessing. There are numbers he has to hit.”

Tkachuk has been sidelined since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June when the Panthers secured their second consecutive championship. He returned for the playoffs after missing the final 25 games of the regular season, contributing 23 points in 23 postseason games.

After the Panthers’ practice on Sunday, Maurice expressed excitement about Tkachuk’s presence. “His hands haven’t changed. He moved all right,” he said. “Just his engagement with the players is special. It’s great to see him skate.”

Tkachuk also participated in a morning skate Monday but is confirmed to miss the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena. Despite his absence, Maurice emphasized the team’s need for Tkachuk to be healthy throughout the season. “The Florida Panthers need him healthy for the rest of the year,” he added.

While Tkachuk may not be ready for the Winter Classic, returning in January seems feasible, coinciding with his desire to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in February. Meanwhile, the Panthers continue to cope with injuries, including captain Aleksander Barkov, who is recovering from knee surgery.