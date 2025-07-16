News
Maurene Comey Fired from Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office Amid Controversy
New York, NY — The Justice Department fired Maurene Comey from her position in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, according to multiple sources.
Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, served nearly a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney. She was known for her work in high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Her dismissal comes without any public explanation.
Sources say Comey’s termination could be related to ongoing controversy surrounding documents related to the Epstein case. Recently, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have faced criticism for not releasing additional files linked to Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Previously, Comey secured convictions against individuals tied to major criminal activities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was found guilty of a prostitution-related charge. Yet, Comey’s latest case resulted in a split verdict.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on her firing. However, Trump reportedly expressed discomfort with having a Comey in his administration, due in part to the fallout from the Russia investigation that led to James Comey’s dismissal in 2017.
This staffing change is part of a series of developments at the Southern District of New York, as top prosecutor Matthew Podolsky also recently stepped down. The role briefly changed hands among several nominees during Trump’s presidency.
As the situation evolves, further details regarding Maurene Comey’s firing and its implications will be reported.
