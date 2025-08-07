Maurice Clarett to Headline 12th Warrior Happy Hour on August 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eleven Warriors is set to host its third 12th Warrior Happy Hour featuring Ohio State football legend Maurice Clarett on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. This event allows fans to engage with Clarett through a live Q&A where attendees can hear untold stories and ask questions directly.

Clarett, a standout running back for the Buckeyes, made history as a true freshman in 2002, ending the season with 1,237 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s national championship run that year, famously scoring the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

Despite facing challenges off the field that shortened his football career, Clarett has become an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery. He founded a behavioral health agency in 2016 and re-engaged with Ohio State during the 2024 season, mentoring players and supporting the team.

Fans eager to join the live event can become members of the Eleven Warriors’ perks program for $85 a year, which includes access to events like the Happy Hour, discounts, and other exclusive benefits. The 12th Warrior Happy Hour series has gained popularity, and Clarett’s participation promises to offer fans a rare opportunity to connect with one of Ohio State’s greats.

As fans prepare for the event, Clarett’s anticipated presence brings excitement as they look forward to an interactive session filled with shared experiences and Ohio State history.