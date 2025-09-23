Mauricio Fernández Garza, Longtime Mayor of San Pedro, Dies at 75

San Pedro Garza García, Mexico – Mauricio Fernández Garza, the four-time mayor of San Pedro Garza García, passed away on September 22, 2025, at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by family sources early Tuesday morning. Fernández had recently announced a temporary leave from his position due to health issues related to lung cancer.

Just a week before his death, Fernández revealed he had decided to stop treatment for his aggressive cancer, stating at a press conference, “I have stopped all my treatments and left it to God.” He had been confined to a wheelchair and required supplemental oxygen during public appearances as his condition declined.

Fernández was a significant figure in Mexican politics, often characterized as a controversial yet influential leader. Over his political career, he served as mayor in four different terms, making notable contributions to the municipality, often referred to as the wealthiest in Latin America.

Born on April 12, 1950, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Fernández came from a prominent and affluent family with deep ties to politics and business. His father, Alberto Fernández Ruiloba, was a co-founder of the National Action Party (PAN), and his mother, Margarita Garza Sada, was a well-known businesswoman and cultural promoter.

Fernández first became mayor in 1989 and held office during impactful periods of growth and change in San Pedro. Despite criticism of his policies, including his controversial approaches to security during the drug war, he maintained a loyal following.

In the days following his passing, tributes poured in from political colleagues and the community. Legislative members expressed their condolences, highlighting his commitment to public service. “He was a brave man who dedicated his life to the community,” wrote political ally Josefina Vázquez Mota.

Having decided to take a leave of absence due to his deteriorating health, Fernández appointed Mauricio Farah Giacoman as interim mayor, with plans for Farah to take over if the Congress approves. Fernandez’s death leaves a significant legacy in Mexican politics, especially in Nuevo León.