Maury Povich Reveals Connie Chung’s Past Romance on New Podcast

NEW YORK, NY — In the debut episode of his podcast, On Par with Maury Povich, former talk show host Maury Povich jokingly addressed his wife, Connie Chung‘s romantic history. The episode, which aired in March, resurfaced recently, sparking conversations on social media.

Povich and Chung, who married in 1984, discussed Chung’s rise as a journalist and news anchor. Povich noted how Chung became ‘a big star’ after moving to California and suggested she had interactions with several celebrity ‘stars.’

‘You messed around with them,’ Povich said, directly referencing actor Warren Beatty. Chung responded playfully, asking if he ever had flings with stars, to which Povich laughed and denied. He jokingly stated, ‘Every woman who came to California had to go through him. It was like an immigration system.’

Chung laughed off the mention of Beatty, adding that he ‘loved women journalists.’ As the couple recounted their early days, Povich humorously mentioned that Chung ‘messed with an Eagle,’ referring to a member of the rock band, the Eagles. Chung admitted she was unaware of his band status when they began dating.

During the conversation, Povich clarified their dating status at the time was not exclusive. ‘You couldn’t even remember the first names, let alone the last names of the women that you were with,’ Chung teased. This playful banter highlighted their chemistry and long-standing relationship.

As the podcast progressed, both shared insights into their personal and professional lives. Povich, known for his eponymous talk show, reflected on their shared career in broadcast news, while Chung reminisced about her pioneering role as the first Asian woman to co-anchor the CBS Evening News.

Povich concluded the podcast with humor, acknowledging the ups and downs of their marriage while celebrating Chung’s memoir, Connie: A Memoir, which recounts her journey in journalism.