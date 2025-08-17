Maverick McNealy Eyes Ryder Cup Spot Amid BMW Championship Contention

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Maverick McNealy is in the spotlight at the BMW Championship, where he is vying for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The 29-year-old golfer is currently 11th in the Ryder Cup rankings and believes a strong performance this week could solidify his chance to represent the United States.

McNealy has been paired with Keegan Bradley during the first two rounds, making for an interesting dynamic. With Bradley being a key decision-maker for team selections, McNealy is aware of the pressure that comes with playing alongside him. “Honestly, I don’t know. It’s not my decision to make. I just want to throw my name in the hat as a good option,” he said.

He added, “If my name is called, I want to be playing great and ready to put up some points next month.” The pressure of competing in such a significant tournament has brought out the best in McNealy, who has played seven rounds with Bradley this year.

Reflecting on the experience, he acknowledged, “I definitely tried to put my best foot forward and show him my good stuff. A lot of Americans playing good is a great thing for our team.” McNealy is among a group of American golfers, including Russell Henley, who are eager to make their mark on the Ryder Cup.

In 2025, McNealy has been consistent on the tour, achieving six top-ten finishes and a runner-up position at the Genesis. His performance has significantly improved his standings among fellow golfers, as he seeks to establish himself on the world stage.

“Definitely. It adds a little bit of pressure, that’s for sure. But when you’re feeling pressure, you know you’re in the right spot,” McNealy stated about playing alongside Bradley. As the tournament unfolds, he aims to seize this opportunity to impress both fans and the Ryder Cup captain.