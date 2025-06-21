Maverick Viñales Tops Italian MotoGP Practice Day at Mugello

MUGELLO, Italy — Maverick Viñales set the fastest time during Friday’s practice session for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, clocking in at 1:44.634. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider edged out Ducati‘s Francesco Bagnaia by just 0.110 seconds, with Marc Marquez securing third place.

The practice session began with excitement as several riders vied for the top spot. Initially, Bagnaia had claimed the lead before Viñales and Marquez surged ahead in the closing minutes. Despite a crash early on, reigning champion Fabio Quartararo rebounded to finish fifth, showcasing his resilience and determination.

Alex Marquez from BK8 Gresini Ducati secured fourth place, while Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing rounded out the top six. The riders utilized a mix of medium and soft tires during the practice, signaling potential strategies for Saturday’s qualifying.

Quartararo’s session took a dramatic turn when he crashed at Turn 4, resulting in a partial dislocation of his left shoulder. After receiving medical assistance, he bravely returned to the track, narrowly missing out on a higher placement but still qualifying for Q2.

As the session unfolded, the competition remained fierce with various riders switching to soft tires for time attacks. Despite a challenging morning, Viñales finished strong, leaving him and his team optimistic heading into the qualifying rounds.

The session reflected the competitive spirit of MotoGP, with the top ten separated by mere seconds, hinting at an exciting weekend ahead. The Ducati and KTM teams are expected to be strong contenders as the championship continues.

The practice results highlighted the performance of new riders and seasoned veterans alike, setting the stage for a thrilling battle in the Italian Grand Prix.