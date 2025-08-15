Sports
Mavericks announce exciting 2025-26 season schedule featuring Cooper Flagg
DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Mavericks have released their 2025-2026 season schedule, featuring exciting matchups and the debut of number one overall pick Cooper Flagg.
The Mavericks’ preseason kicks off on October 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with a game against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The regular season will start on October 22 with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs.
In a major highlight of the season, the Mavs will play against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 28, which will mark the first meeting between Flagg and former Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The Lakers game also serves as a significant return for Anthony Davis, who missed the last matchup in Los Angeles due to injury.
The Mavericks are set to play on Christmas Day, taking on the Golden State Warriors. This will be notable for Flagg, as he becomes the first number one pick since LeBron James to play on Christmas Day during his rookie year.
The regular season concludes for the Mavericks on April 12 at home against the Chicago Bulls. Fans can look forward to a busy schedule, including a challenging month of March with 15 games.
As the season approaches, Dallas fans are eagerly anticipating what Flagg and the team will bring to the court.
