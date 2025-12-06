Sports
Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II Evaluates Foot Injury Amid Persistent Discomfort
Dallas, TX — Dereck Lively II, center for the Dallas Mavericks, is seeking multiple medical opinions regarding his injured right foot, which has been causing persistent swelling and discomfort. The team announced the issue on December 4, 2025, and a timeline for his return remains unclear.
Lively, who last played on November 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans, has participated in only seven games this season due to various injuries. His foot issues stem from a procedure he underwent in the summer to address bone spurs. After a few games, he experienced renewed discomfort, prompting the team to explore further evaluations.
During a recent team holiday event, Lively was seen wearing a walking boot, raising concerns among fans and analysts alike regarding the severity of his condition. Mavericks management has not provided details about the underlying cause of his symptoms, citing only that he is dealing with swelling and discomfort.
This season, Lively has recorded averages of 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in limited minutes. His performance has been significantly impacted by injuries, including a right knee sprain earlier in the season. In his two-year NBA career, he has missed extensive time; he has played in just 98 of the team’s 187 possible regular season games.
Despite the setbacks, Lively is considered a vital part of the Mavericks’ future, with the organization hopeful he can overcome these challenges. The team plans to provide updates on his condition in the coming days.
