Brooklyn, NY — The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg, a forward from Duke, with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft held on June 25 at Barclays Center.

Kurt Helin, an NBA analyst, praised Flagg as a “special player” and a potential game-changer for the Mavericks. Helin pointed out that Flagg made a strong impression during his pre-draft workout with Dallas, showcasing his skill set that combines offensive versatility and defensive tenacity.

The draft kicked off the annual process with the first round, where many teams made strategic picks and trades to secure their future stars. Notable selections following Flagg included Dylan Harper, who went second to the San Antonio Spurs, and VJ Edgecombe, who was selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA executives noted that the Mavericks’ decision to draft Flagg could be pivotal for the team as they aim to enhance their roster and be competitive in the upcoming season. Flagg, who is only 18, is anticipated to bring fresh energy and talent to the Mavericks, especially given their recent playmaking struggles.

Many observers believe that the Mavericks’ selection of Flagg could redefine the dynamics of the league, considering how he has the potential to impact both ends of the court effectively. The excitement surrounding Flagg’s debut adds to the anticipation of the new NBA season as teams develop fresh strategies with their new rosters.

As the second round of the draft unfolds, fans and analysts alike are keenly watching how other teams will shape their lines and what future trades may transpire.

“Dallas has found a gem in Cooper Flagg, something that could elevate them in the standings,” said Helin, emphasizing the expectations that come with being the top pick.