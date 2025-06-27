Mavericks Draft Duke’s Cooper Flagg First Overall in 2025 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, New York — The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg, a forward from Duke, with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft held at Barclays Center on June 25. This marks the culmination of a dramatic draft for the Mavericks.

Kurt Helin, an NBA analyst, praised Flagg as a “special player” who is expected to make an immediate impact for the Mavericks. Flagg, who is set to debut at 18 years old, has garnered attention for his versatile two-way skill set and is seen as a key element in the Mavericks’ plans for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The first round of the draft included notable picks such as Dylan Harper going second to the San Antonio Spurs, and VJ Edgecomb being selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Charlotte Hornets took Kon Knueppel from Duke at fourth, while the Utah Jazz chose Ace Bailey at fifth.

The NBA Draft is now a two-day event, with the second round continuing on June 26. This round will see 29 picks, including potential trades that could alter team strategies significantly. As for the Mavericks, they are optimistic about Flagg’s fit with their roster, especially as they look to fill a void left by an injured playmaker.

Flagg’s impressive physical attributes include a height of 6 feet 7 inches and a weight of 221 pounds. His ability to adapt to the NBA’s competitive environment is highly anticipated, and he has already participated in workouts with the Mavericks, leaving a lasting impression on team executives.

A final note from Helin indicates that the success of this draft could hinge on how well Flagg adjusts to the demands of professional basketball. The league will closely monitor his progress as he embarks on his career in the NBA.