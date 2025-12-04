Mavericks Edge Nuggets 131-121 Amid Injury Concerns

DENVER, CO — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets 131-121 on Monday night, marking their first back-to-back wins of the season. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 32 points in his second game back from injury, while Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg added a career-best 28 points and 10 assists.

The Mavericks displayed strong shooting, hitting 16 of 31 shots from beyond the arc. Despite a promising start, the Nuggets faced their fourth consecutive home loss, with key players struggling due to injuries. Jamal Murray sprained his right ankle early in the second half and was unable to return.

“It’s a huge absence, obviously,” said Coach David Adelman. “Jamal’s such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts.” Murray finished with 10 points and nine assists before leaving the game.

The Nuggets initially led by as much as 17 points in the first half, but the Mavericks rallied during the second quarter, outscoring Denver 42-27. Davis led Dallas’ charge, combining with Flagg and Ryan Nembhard, who scored 28 points, to capitalize on the Nuggets’ mistakes.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists, but the team struggled defensively, allowing easy baskets and failing to execute timely rebounds. The Nuggets’ decline in the second half became apparent when they missed ten straight shots at a crucial juncture.

“Everybody knows the deadly pick-and-roll of Mal and Jokic,” said Spencer Jones, who scored a career-high 28 points for Denver. “We definitely struggled.” With Murray injured, the Nuggets are now facing challenges with other starters, including Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, sidelined with injuries as well.

The Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, while the Nuggets will begin a four-game road trip in Indiana.