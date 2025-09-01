Mavericks Evaluate Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

(Dallas, Texas) The Dallas Mavericks have a couple of key items on their offseason to-do list as they prepare for training camp. With one month remaining until final roster cuts, the team must address its current roster, which is over the 15-player limit.

The Mavericks are expected to make a decision soon regarding a player cut or trade before the roster finalization deadline on October 20 at 4 p.m. The urgency of this decision emphasizes the importance of managing a competitive lineup.

Another significant development is the eligible contract extension for forward P.J. Washington, which begins on Friday. Washington, entering his seventh NBA season, could sign a four-year deal worth nearly $90 million. This extension is vital for both Washington, who seeks stability on a competitive team, and the Mavericks, who want to secure his contributions long-term.

A source familiar with the team’s plans indicated to The Dallas Morning News that the Mavericks are likely to extend Washington, although the specific terms of the deal are under consideration. His presence in Dallas not only enhances his defensive role but also aligns with the team’s championship aspirations.

Washington, who averaged 14.7 points and a career-high 7.8 rebounds last season, is coming off a year where he missed 25 games due to injury. He aims to improve his shooting percentage beyond 40% from beyond the arc, having finished last season at 38.1%.

Turning 27 last weekend, Washington could secure a three-year extension that synchronizes his contract with other key players like Anthony Davis and Max Christie, whose contracts extend through the 2027-28 season. However, concerns exist about Washington’s role amid a crowded frontcourt roster.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd faces a decision regarding Washington’s positioning this season. Due to Davis’s anticipated primary role at power forward, Washington’s time at small forward could impact his playing time. Despite starting all but two of his 86 games since the 2024 trade deadline acquisition, Washington might need to adjust his strategy this season.

Currently, a contract extension for Washington presents a financial dilemma for the team’s future flexibility. It raises questions about salary cap management, especially as the Mavericks gear up to extend other promising players like Dereck Lively II.

As Dallas navigates the complexities of their roster, the potential extension of Washington could shift team priorities, particularly concerning backcourt additions. A trade during this offseason now becomes challenging as Washington’s rumored contract might include a six-month trade restriction.

Ultimately, extending Washington could assure his long-term place in the team’s lineup, yet the Mavericks need to weigh team synergy and financial strategy carefully to maintain their competitive edge.