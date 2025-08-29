Mavericks Face Roster Challenges Ahead of Exum’s Return

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Mavericks are scrambling to create roster space as they re-sign guard Dante Exum, who is set to return for the upcoming season. This need arises with star Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL and Exum expected to bolster the team’s backcourt options.

The Mavericks’ current situation is complicated by the contracts of forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper and guard Jaden Hardy, both of whom are potential candidates for trade or waiver before the league’s deadline on August 31st.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the organization is evaluating its options and may have to part with either Prosper or Hardy to make room for Exum’s new contract. If the Mavericks cannot secure a trade, waiving one of the players might be necessary. Prosper, who has struggled to find consistent minutes since being drafted 24th overall in 2023, is at the center of trade discussions.

The Mavericks acquired Prosper in a draft-night trade from the Sacramento Kings, but he has only played a limited role due to the depth of the roster and injuries. He averaged just 3.5 points last season on 39.6 percent shooting.

Jaden Hardy, on the other hand, averaged 8.7 points in his previous season and has shown flashes of scoring ability, though his position has become less secure as the Mavericks look to strengthen their guard lineup.

Making a move before the deadline is critical, as the Mavericks wish to avoid using their second-round draft picks to incentivize a trade. The team aims to keep its draft assets while addressing their immediate roster needs.

If a trade doesn’t materialize, the Mavericks may need to consider waiving either Prosper, whose contract is worth $3 million, or Hardy, who has three years remaining totaling $18 million. Waiving Prosper would create immediate salary cap relief, while retaining Hardy may provide the necessary scoring support with Irving sidelined.

As the deadline approaches, fans of the Mavericks are eager to see which direction the organization will take to accommodate Exum’s return. The decision could significantly impact the team’s roster just days before training camp begins.