Sports
Mavericks Forward P.J. Washington Leaves Game with Ankle Injury
DALLAS — P.J. Washington, forward for the Dallas Mavericks, exited Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets with a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred during the second quarter, and the Mavericks confirmed that he would not return to the game.
Washington, 27, is a crucial player for the Mavs, averaging 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game this season. Despite the setback, he has participated in 29 of the Mavs’ 35 games before Saturday.
At the time of his exit, the Mavericks were leading the Rockets 57-50 at halftime. Dallas, currently in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 12-23, aimed to upset the 21-10 Rockets, who hold third place in the conference.
With Washington sidelined, coach Jason Kidd will need to rely on bench players like Naji Marshall to fill the gap. The Mavs have struggled with consistency this season, and winning against a strong opponent like the Rockets could provide a much-needed boost.
As of now, the team has not provided a timeline for Washington’s return, but they are hopeful he won’t miss much time. Updates on his injury status will be shared as they become available.
