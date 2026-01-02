Mavericks Host 76ers on New Year’s Day in NBA Clash

Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Mavericks (12-22) will look to extend their five-game home win streak when they face the Philadelphia 76ers (17-14) on January 1, 2026. The matchup is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center.

Injury reports highlight significant absences on both sides. For the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are out, while Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr. will not play for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is listed as probable to play despite his knee issue, a crucial factor for Philadelphia.

The 76ers are currently battling through a five-game road trip and are 1-2 so far. They recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a narrow 139-136 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to a decisive three-pointer from VJ Edgecombe in the final seconds. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both had standout performances, scoring 34 points each.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks seek consistency in a challenging season, marked by injuries. With a 3-12 record on the road, Dallas has shown its strength at home, achieving a 9-9 record so far and riding a wave of confidence from their current home winning streak.

The last meeting between these teams was on December 20, when the 76ers defeated the Mavericks 121-114. With both squads dealing with injuries, this game presents a significant opportunity for each to build momentum as the season progresses.

Fans can catch the game through various streaming services including FuboTV and DirecTV. The ongoing shifts in team dynamics, particularly with Dallas’s young star Cooper Flagg, promise to make this an intriguing matchup.