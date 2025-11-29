Mavericks Remain Firm on Kyrie Irving; Open to Trading Anthony Davis

DALLAS, Texas — As the NBA trade deadline approaches in February, the Dallas Mavericks have made their stance clear regarding star players Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are not looking to move Irving, despite increasing trade speculation.

MacMahon emphasized that the team values Irving’s contributions and want him as a key part of their future. Irving, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, signed a three-year contract worth over $100 million last summer. His presence is seen as vital, especially in the aftermath of a disappointing start to the season.

“Trading Kyrie is not something that’s on the Mavericks’ priority list,” MacMahon stated. “They do not want to trade him.” However, this is not the case for Anthony Davis. The team’s recent struggles have brought Davis’s potential trade to the forefront.

With Davis coming off an injury that sidelined him for 14 games, his performance over the next few months will be crucial. The Mavericks hope he can demonstrate that he is still an All-Star caliber player, which could boost his trade value. If he stays healthy and performs well in December and January, Dallas might consider offers for him.

“Trading AD is a real possibility—and maybe a likelihood—this season,” MacMahon noted. However, teams interested in Davis are cautious due to his hefty $54.1 million salary and a history of injuries. Currently, there is speculation linking Davis to teams like Chicago, Golden State, and New York, but little traction has been made in talks.

Another complicating factor is the Mavericks’ tight salary cap situation, making it tough to find a financially feasible trade for Davis. “Dallas is right up against the second-apron hard cap,” MacMahon explained, which limits their options.

While the Mavericks are set on keeping Irving, they seem open to exploring Davis’s trade market as they rethink their roster strategy to pair around promising rookie Cooper Flagg. This shift comes as they aim for more stability in the long run.

The trade discussions continue to develop, and the future of both players remains uncertain. As one Eastern Conference executive stated, the Mavericks might need to reconsider their strategy if the team does not improve soon.