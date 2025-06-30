Mavericks Secure Contracts and Eye Free Agents Ahead of Summer League

Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Mavericks made significant strides in their offseason preparations last week by securing key player contracts and addressing team needs. The franchise confirmed the hiring of Cooper Flagg, a promising forward, adding versatility to the roster as they look to improve for the upcoming season.

With the NBA offseason officially underway, the Mavericks are also focused on filling their sole open roster spot. Negotiations with their two unrestricted free agents, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum, can begin at 5 p.m. as other teams’ free agents become available.

Head coach Jason Kidd noted the importance of solidifying the point guard position, especially as star player Kyrie Irving is expected to miss several months due to a torn ACL. Currently, Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are the only point guards on contract, prompting the need for a veteran addition to guide the team’s offense.

“I think we’re going to have our choice,” said general manager Nico Harrison. “A lot of players want to come play in Dallas, so I think we’ll have our choice based upon the money and the opportunity that we’ll have.”

The Mavericks are expected to operate under the first salary cap apron with a maximum of $154.6 million for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, their salary management is aided by Irving’s decision to decline his $43 million player option, allowing Dallas to offer a taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.7 million to potential free agents.

Several prospects have drawn the Mavericks’ interest, including Malcolm Brogdon, who played just 24 games last season due to injuries but boasts a solid 38% 3-point shooting percentage. Also under consideration is Ty Jerome, capped off a strong season with Cleveland, and Chris Paul, who is exploring opportunities closer to Los Angeles.

In addition to these names, D’Angelo Russell is rumored as a strong possibility for the Mavericks, especially as rival teams believe they hold the advantage in securing him after his recent stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

On another note, the Mavericks also released their schedule for the NBA Summer League, where Flagg is anticipated to make his debut on July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring notable matchups against teams with other high-profile rookies.

[Daniel Gafford](https://www.basketball-reference.com/players/g/gaffoda01.html) is expected to sign a new three-year contract worth nearly $60 million, solidifying his position as an important part of the Mavericks’ future. The deal indicates the franchise’s commitment to building a competitive roster with Gafford at the center of their plans.

As the offseason progresses, the Mavericks remain proactive in their efforts to strengthen their roster for the coming season.