Sports
Mavericks Shut Down Cooper Flagg After Two Summer League Games
LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2025 — The Dallas Mavericks have decided to shut down rookie Cooper Flagg for the remainder of the NBA Summer League after just two games, sources confirmed to ESPN.
This decision follows Flagg’s impressive yet brief stint, during which he averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, highlighted by a 31-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Flagg’s first game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers was less successful, as he scored only 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting. However, he made key plays, including a crucial block just before an assist that sealed the 87-85 win for the Mavericks.
“I think it’s a new environment, new setting,” Flagg said. “They want to see me be aggressive and do that type of stuff. I think I did that a lot better today.”
Despite the ups and downs, Flagg showed resilience and adaptability in challenging circumstances. Mavericks summer league coach Josh Broghamer praised his efforts and noted Flagg was “making the right plays” throughout his time on the floor.
Flagg thrived under pressure, drawing 13 free-throw attempts against the Spurs and converting eight. “I’m exhausted,” he admitted. “I’m not used to bringing the ball up like that, but I thought I did a solid job.”
The Mavericks will continue their Summer League schedule without Flagg, set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
Although his Summer League run was short-lived, Flagg’s potential shone through, indicating that he is ready to embrace the challenges of the NBA.
“I’m just trying to get better,” Flagg said. “Whether shots go in or not, I know what I can do.”
